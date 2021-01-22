Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.