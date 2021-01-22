Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,192 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,583,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.63. 18,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

