Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.90. Eltek shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 16,842 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -2.54.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

