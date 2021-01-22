Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.50

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 64115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$134.84 million and a P/E ratio of -54.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52.

About Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

