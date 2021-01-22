Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 38,231 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:MIE opened at $2.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.