Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,608,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.