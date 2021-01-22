Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 97.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 71,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 79.0% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

FAS opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.