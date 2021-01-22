Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 176.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $33.48 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

