Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

