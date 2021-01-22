Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 93 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

