Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 451 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.