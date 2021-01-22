Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.