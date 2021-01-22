Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:EFC opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The firm has a market cap of $691.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

