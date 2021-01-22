Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Elis has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

