Elastos One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.67 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00007150 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007355 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001785 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000257 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

