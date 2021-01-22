Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $85.97. 38,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,514. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.