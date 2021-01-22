EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

EDPFY opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $69.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

