Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.