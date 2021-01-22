Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.52

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 2183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 103.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ebix by 1,368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,411,000 after buying an additional 280,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ebix by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.