eBitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 504.6% against the dollar. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and $14.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin (EBTC) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

