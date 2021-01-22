Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.27

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $12.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 259,758 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,864,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,151 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,671,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 966,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 446,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 28,979 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

