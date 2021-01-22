Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.49

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $14.02. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 189,985 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 461,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,997,299 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

