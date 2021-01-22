easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 850 at Barclays

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 910.65 ($11.90).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 807.20 ($10.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 656.30.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.