easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

