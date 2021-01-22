easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

