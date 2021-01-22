Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

EAST opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.70. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

