Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of EAR opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

