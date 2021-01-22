Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $130.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.55. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $116.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,418.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

