Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $214.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

