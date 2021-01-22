E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 27th (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

E.Merge Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ETACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. E.Merge Technology Acquisition had issued 52,200,000 shares in its public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $522,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of E.Merge Technology Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ETACU opened at $11.35 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

