Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.64

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 2148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

