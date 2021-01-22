Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Tops $11.07 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $126,328.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.91 or 0.03826379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00426563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01362214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00548661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00421646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00277474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022755 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,259,703 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

