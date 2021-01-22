DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.58 ($44.21).

Shares of DWS opened at €34.58 ($40.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.83 and its 200-day moving average is €32.75.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

