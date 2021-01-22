DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Up 5.8%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.20. 1,938,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 830,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 364,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 8.4% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 292,124 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

