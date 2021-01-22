Dune Network (DUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $928.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dune Network has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $928.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00124530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00275036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038690 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 452,639,359 coins and its circulating supply is 354,969,299 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars.

