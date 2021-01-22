Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCO opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.