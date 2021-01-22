Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.09 Million

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $158.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.26 million and the highest is $158.91 million. Ducommun posted sales of $186.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $629.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $647.11 million, with estimates ranging from $642.19 million to $652.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

DCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.99. 51,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.