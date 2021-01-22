DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.06.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

