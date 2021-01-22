DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,618 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

