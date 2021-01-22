DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

