DragonVein (DVC) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.64 million and $2.25 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,124.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.01338828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00540305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002331 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

