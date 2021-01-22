dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 179.96 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.09 million and a PE ratio of 54.12. dotdigital Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.99 ($2.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.67. dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, insider Michael K. O’Leary purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

About dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

