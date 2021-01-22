DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $927.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $927.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $955.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

NYSE:DASH opened at $190.89 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

