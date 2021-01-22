Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,670. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $60.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Donaldson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

