Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UFS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by analysts at UFS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domtar by 13.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

