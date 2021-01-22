Domani Wealth LLC Sells 4,491 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,793,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 90,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,115. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

