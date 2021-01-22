Domani Wealth LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 17,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

