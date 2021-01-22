Domani Wealth LLC Sells 156 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $212.27. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

