Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS) Shares Up 1.7%

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 9,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 93,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.36.

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) Company Profile (LON:DODS)

Dods Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dods Group plc (DODS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dods Group plc (DODS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.