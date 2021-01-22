DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in MetLife by 542.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of MET opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

