DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.